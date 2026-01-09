The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Preview

Trump Is Bleeding Support From Young Men

Sarah Longwell's avatar
Andrew Egger's avatar
Sarah Longwell and Andrew Egger
Jan 09, 2026
∙ Paid

Donald Trump’s approval numbers are sinking and the cracks are showing in places that once kept him afloat. Sarah Longwell and Andrew Egger giver their takes on why Trump is bleeding support among young men, struggling far beyond his MAGA base, and facing growing backlash over his unilateral intervention in Venezuela.

We texted 1,000 Americans about U.S. actions in Venezuela

Manospheres of Influence

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

This post is for paid subscribers

