Trump is Exploiting Tragedy to Burn This Country Down

Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Sarah Longwell's avatar
Jonathan V. Last
and
Sarah Longwell
Nov 28, 2025
∙ Paid

JVL and Sarah take on the shooting of two National Guard members in DC, Trump’s escalation, his push for denaturalization and “reverse migration,” the online right’s king-fantasies, the Wall Street Journal’s warning about abandoning allies, and what real leadership demands in moments of national crisis.

