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Trump Is Not Being Honest About His Health

Will Saletan's avatar
Sam Stein's avatar
Will Saletan and Sam Stein
May 26, 2026
∙ Paid

Sam Stein and Will Saletan give their takes on Donald Trump’s latest visit to Walter Reed, the White House’s growing secrecy around his health, and the bizarre effort by the White House to defend footage of the president appearing to fall asleep during meetings. They discuss Trump’s repeated medical checkups, his confusing answers about MRIs and CAT scans, comparisons to the Biden health debate, and why transparency matters when it comes to the president of the United States.

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