Trump Is Sending Migrants to a Robocop Hell Without Due Process

Tim Miller
Mar 19, 2025
Tim Miller joins Nicolle Wallace on MSNBC's Deadline: White House to discuss the Trump administration's deportation of migrants without due process. He highlights the case of a gay Venezuelan asylum seeker who was allegedly sent to El Salvador’s brutal prison system simply for having tattoos. Tim questions what separates the U.S. from authoritarian regi…

The Bulwark
Bulwark+ Takes
Audio
Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.
Tim Miller
