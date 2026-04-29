Trump Is Way Too Stupid To Pull Off a False Flag

Tim Miller unloads on the wave of “false flag” theories spreading after the White House Correspondents’ Dinner incident, calling out how quickly people abandon basic facts when politics takes over.



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