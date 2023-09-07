The Bulwark

The Bulwark

The Bulwark Podcast
Trump Keeps Admitting His Crimes
0:00
-51:51

Trump Keeps Admitting His Crimes

Ad-Free Version
Charlie Sykes
and
Benjamin Wittes
Sep 07, 2023
Trump did himself no favors talking to Hugh Hewitt, the Proud Boys could've spared themselves a lot of prison time, the Fulton case may move quickly, E. Jean Carroll wins again, and when will the cascade of witness flipping start? Lawfare's Ben Wittes and Roger Parloff join Charlie Sykes for The Trump Trials. 

