Trump Pardoned Him. He Pulled a Gun on Someone at Church.

Tim Miller gives his take on the troubling pattern involving several January 6 defendants who were pardoned by Donald Trump and have since been re-arrested or charged with new crimes in the last year. Recent cases include allegations ranging from assault and harassment to child sexual exploitation charges, as well as violent threats against elected officials, including Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

JOIN US! We’ll have some chatty friends joining us on stage for Bulwark Live in San Diego on May 20 and Los Angeles on May 21. For details or to grab your seats today head to TheBulwark.com/Events. More

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.