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Trump Posts (Then Deletes) Image of Himself as Jesus Christ, Picks Fight with The Pope

A recording from The Bulwark's live video
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The Bulwark
Apr 13, 2026
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JVL and Will Saletan went live to cover Trump's bizarre posts, including an image of himself as Jesus and a long screed attacking the Pope.

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