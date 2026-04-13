JVL and Will Saletan went live to cover Trump's bizarre posts, including an image of himself as Jesus and a long screed attacking the Pope.
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Trump Posts (Then Deletes) Image of Himself as Jesus Christ, Picks Fight with The Pope
A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Apr 13, 2026
∙ Paid
JVL and Will Saletan went live to cover Trump's bizarre posts, including an image of himself as Jesus and a long screed attacking the Pope.
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Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.
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