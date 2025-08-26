The Bulwark

Trump Puts Out Dictatorship Feelers and Dean Cain Embarrasses Himself!

Tim Miller
and
Cam Kasky
Aug 26, 2025
1
Tim Miller and Cameron Kasky break down Trump’s latest “dictator” trial balloon, his schoolyard-bully tactics, and even rumors of war with Mexican cartels. They roast Dean Cain’s cringe ICE training, unpack Trump’s “retribution tour,” and Cameron shares a raw story about being swatted after Parkland. Plus: Gen Z dating chaos, from first-date etiquette to the infamous “Labooboo” dilemma.

Follow FYPod on TikTok @thefypod

FYPod is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Subscribe to our YouTube channel here.

