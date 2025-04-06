Playback speed
Transcript
Trump Surrogates Implode Live on TV Over Moronic Tariffs

Tim Miller
Apr 06, 2025
Transcript

Trump’s surrogates went on TV this weekend to defend his disastrous tariffs—and it went exactly as you’d expect. Tim Miller takes on the most embarrassing appearances from Trump’s cabinet discussing the plan to “reset global trade.”

Buckle up, America. It's getting bad out there.

