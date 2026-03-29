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Trump Thinks He’s Going to Heaven

Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
Mar 29, 2026
∙ Paid

Tim Miller gives his take on Donald Trump’s latest Truth Social spiral and why he's boosting pro-war voices like Mark Levin, who’s floating plans that sound more like a uranium heist than a real strategy. Tim breaks down how Trump’s feed has become a window into his decision-making, why the signs point toward escalation and possible troops on the ground, and how the war is already causing global disruptions. He also reacts to the surreal Palm Sunday moment with Trump sharing a letter from Franklin Graham about Trump getting into heaven.

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