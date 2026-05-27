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Trump Threatens To Blow Up Oman Amid Negotiations With Iran

Will Saletan's avatar
Andrew Egger's avatar
Will Saletan and Andrew Egger
May 27, 2026
∙ Paid

Andrew Egger and Will Saletan give their takes on Trump’s latest cabinet meeting spectacle, from his bizarre rant about the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, potentially bombing Oman, and Pete Hegseth pitching a staggering $1.5 trillion defense budget. As Trump’s poll numbers slide and Republicans brace for a brutal midterm environment, the White House still seems trapped in a reality-defying loyalty pageant.

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