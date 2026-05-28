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Trump Wants To Put His OWN Face on a $250 Bill | MAGA Thursdays LIVE

A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Sam Stein's avatar
Will Sommer's avatar
Sam Stein and Will Sommer
May 28, 2026
∙ Paid

Sam and Will went live at 11am ET to cover the week’s biggest developments in the right wing fever swamp.

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