George Conway and Sarah Longwell talk about the upcoming debate between Trump and Biden, the Florida classified documents case, and the Supreme Court’s impending decision on presidential immunity.
Share this post
Trump Will Act Like an UNHINGED MANIAC in Debate
www.thebulwark.com
Trump Will Act Like an UNHINGED MANIAC in Debate
Jun 20, 2024
∙ Paid
George Conway Explains It All
Audio
Sarah Longwell (not a lawyer) needs George Conway (super-lawyer) to explain the ins and outs of Trump’s legal cases. With every update, argument, ruling, and procedural twist and turn, listen to George explain what it means and why it matters.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.Sarah Longwell (not a lawyer) needs George Conway (super-lawyer) to explain the ins and outs of Trump’s legal cases. With every update, argument, ruling, and procedural twist and turn, listen to George explain what it means and why it matters. An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes