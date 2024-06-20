Playback speed
Share post
Trump Will Act Like an UNHINGED MANIAC in Debate

Sarah Longwell
Jun 20, 2024
5
George Conway and Sarah Longwell talk about the upcoming debate between Trump and Biden, the Florida classified documents case, and the Supreme Court’s impending decision on presidential immunity.

The Bulwark
George Conway Explains It All
Audio
Sarah Longwell (not a lawyer) needs George Conway (super-lawyer) to explain the ins and outs of Trump’s legal cases. With every update, argument, ruling, and procedural twist and turn, listen to George explain what it means and why it matters.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Sarah Longwell
