Trump Will Still Do Time

Sarah Longwell
Jul 11, 2024
∙ Paid
George Conway and Sarah Longwell take on the latest developments in Trump’s legal battles —  Trump’s attempts to delay his sentencing in New York, the Supreme Court’s immunity decision, and all the political implications that come with a presidential candidate who’s a convicted felon. George also highlights Trump’s legal team’s strategic missteps and th…

The Bulwark
George Conway Explains It All
Audio
Sarah Longwell (not a lawyer) needs George Conway (super-lawyer) to explain the ins and outs of Trump’s legal cases. With every update, argument, ruling, and procedural twist and turn, listen to George explain what it means and why it matters.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Appears in episode
Sarah Longwell
