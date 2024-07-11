Trump Will Still Do Time

George Conway and Sarah Longwell take on the latest developments in Trump’s legal battles — Trump’s attempts to delay his sentencing in New York, the Supreme Court’s immunity decision, and all the political implications that come with a presidential candidate who’s a convicted felon. George also highlights Trump’s legal team’s strategic missteps and th…
Jul 11, 2024
Paid
George Conway Explains It All
