Trump’s DOJ Revenge Scheme Could Shatter the Country (w. Elie Honig)

John Avlon sits down with CNN’s Elie Honig to unpack Trump’s escalating war on the rule of law. From the flimsy indictment of James Comey to the replacement of seasoned prosecutors with political lackeys, they trace how Trump is dismantling the Justice Department’s independence. Drawing lessons from Watergate to January 6th, they warn of the dangers ahead, and explore what reforms are needed to rebuild guardrails and protect democracy.

