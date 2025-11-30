The Bulwark

Trump's Drug Kingpin Pardon Makes No Sense

Andrew Egger
and
Will Saletan
Nov 30, 2025
Andrew Egger and Will Saletan take on Trump’s stunning move to pardon Honduras’s ex-president Juan Orlando Hernández, convicted in U.S. court for drug trafficking, and detail Trump’s pattern of protecting criminal allies from around the world.

