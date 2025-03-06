Playback speed
Trump's Economy In Peril

Tim Miller
,
Jonathan V. Last
, and
Sarah Longwell
Mar 06, 2025
11
9
The gang break down the administration’s shameful abandonment of Ukraine, and speak to how our allies can no longer trust the United States

They also discuss Trump’s joint address to Congress, Sen. Elissa Slotkin’s response, Gavin Newsom’s new podcast, whether tariffs will actually stick around this time, and Sen. Lindsey Graham “joking” about Trump 2028.

The Bulwark
The Next Level
Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, and Jonathan V. Last bring their signature political insight and banter to the masses in The Next Level podcast. Tune in to hear them discuss the news of the week, breakdown campaigns and elections, and wade into pop culture feuds.
