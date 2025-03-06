Trump's Economy In Peril

The gang break down the administration’s shameful abandonment of Ukraine, and speak to how our allies can no longer trust the United States

They also discuss Trump’s joint address to Congress, Sen. Elissa Slotkin’s response, Gavin Newsom’s new podcast, whether tariffs will actually stick around this time, and Sen. Lindsey Graham “joking” about Trump 2028.

