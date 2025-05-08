Trump’s Fake Deal Was So Stupid We Can’t Stop Laughing

Trump held a bizarre press event celebrating a UK trade deal that changed almost nothing, bragged about tariffs, luxury cars, and claimed empty ports were a win for America. While his team showered him with over-the-top praise.

