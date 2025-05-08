The Bulwark

The Bulwark

29
23

Trump’s Fake Deal Was So Stupid We Can’t Stop Laughing

Tim Miller's avatar
Sam Stein's avatar
Tim Miller
and
Sam Stein
May 08, 2025
29
23
Transcript

Trump held a bizarre press event celebrating a UK trade deal that changed almost nothing, bragged about tariffs, luxury cars, and claimed empty ports were a win for America. While his team showered him with over-the-top praise.

