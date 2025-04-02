Playback speed
Trump's 'Free Speech Warrior' Goes After Free Speech

Sonny Bunch
Apr 02, 2025
Across The Movie Aisle's Sonny Bunch, Alyssa Rosenberg, and Peter Suderman talk about the Trump administration's FCC Chair, Brendan Carr, is targeting Disney and ABC over diversity initiatives, raising significant free speech concerns. Critics argue this is a misuse of government power aimed at punishing media companies perceived as political opponents.

Hey, if you enjoyed this edition of Controversy or Nontroversy, we do it every week on Across the Movie Aisle. We also review a movie—sometimes a TV show—every week. This week's was A Working Man, which sparked some strong disagreements between our trio. Check it out on Substack!

Sonny Bunch
