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Trump’s Half-Baked Border Plan Collides With Legal Reality

Sarah Longwell's avatar
Andrew Weissmann's avatar
Sarah Longwell and Andrew Weissmann
Mar 17, 2026
∙ Paid

Andrew Weissmann joins Sarah Longwell to explain Trump’s failed attempt to target Fed Chair Jerome Powell—and why a judge shut it down as harassment. They also discuss the Trump admin's bizarre border strategy that’s collapsing in court, as DOJ lawyers admit they’re being forced to bring cases they can’t prove. Plus: a major Supreme Court fight over immigrant protections, and new warning signs around Trump’s broader legal strategy heading into 2026.

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