Trump’s Insane Green Card Policy Doesn’t Have to Be Legal to Work (w/ Doug Rand)

Catherine Rampell welcomes former DHS official Doug Rand to take on Trump’s purposely chaotic new green card policy, why legal immigrants and Silicon Valley are panicking, and how the administration may be using confusion and fear to push people out of the country.



Listen to Doug Rand's podcast, 'The Melting Pod' — https://meltingpod.org/

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