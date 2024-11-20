Playback speed
Trump's Mess with the Cranks

Tim Miller
,
Jonathan V. Last
, and
Sam Stein
Nov 20, 2024
∙ Paid
115
6
Donald Trump won by aligning with cranks like RFK Jr. Should the Dems follow suit to win? Plus, Rep. Nancy Mace’s bullying of her new trans-coworker and the latest ridiculous picks to join the Trump administration.

Sam Stein fills in for Sarah on today’s episode!

This ad-free video edition of The Next Level is exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

