Trump’s “New Iran Deal” Sounds A Lot Like Obama’s

Will Saletan gives his take on the Trump administration’s victory lap over a potential Iran agreement and explains why the supposed deal sounds remarkably similar to the nuclear deal Trump spent years attacking. After Pete Hegseth and Mike Waltz hit the Sunday shows to sell Trump’s foreign policy “win,” Will examines the White House's contradictions and what the administration may not be telling you.



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