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Trump’s Pick to Lead The Navy Is a Walking Red Flag

Sam Stein's avatar
Jared Poland's avatar
Sam Stein and Jared Poland
Apr 25, 2026
∙ Paid

Sam Stein and Jared Poland give their takes on Trump’s new acting Navy secretary, Hung Cao. From viral podcast clips to resurfaced campaign interviews, Cao leans hard into “alpha male” rhetoric, conspiracy-adjacent claims about witches, and extreme takes on immigration, NATO, and the military. It’s a wild collection of moments, including comments about “peeing standing up,” calling ICE on people, and KKK hoods. Cao’s rise to the top ranks of the Pentagon raise serious questions about judgment and leadership under Pete Hegseth.

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