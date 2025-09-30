Trump’s Shady TikTok Deal and Gen Z Virginity!

Tim Miller and Cameron Kasky dive into Netanyahu’s shocking admission at the UN: TikTok is now a “weapon” in Israel’s arsenal. What does that mean for U.S. politics, Trump’s corrupt deal to sell TikTok to his friends, and the Biden administration’s role in paving the way?They also break down Andrew Callahan’s audience backlash over his Pete Buttigieg interview, the problem of “audience capture” in independent media, and the endless fight over AIPAC’s influence. Also, what does the rising trend of virginity culture in reality TV say about Gen Z, purity culture, and the gap between sex on screen vs. real life?
Watch, listen, and leave a comment.
Follow FYPod on TikTok @thefypod
FYPod is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Subscribe to our YouTube channel here.