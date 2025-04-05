Happy Saturday!

An old photograph of Cincinnati at The Mt. Washington Creamy Whip

Greetings from a rainy Queen City! If you’re in an affected flood area, stay safe. I had wondered why Cincinnati had so many lizards, and turns out it involved a trip to Italy, a kid, and a sock. At least it is the beginning of ice cream stand season!

Congratulations are in order… To Bulwark contributor and friend of the newsletter Linda Chavez, who is the newly named Vice Chair of Garry Kasparov’s Renew Democracy Initiative. Go check them out at The Next Move and sign up for their Substack.

It’s a terrifying time for free speech and civil liberties in Trump’s America… At MSNBC, Anthony Fisher writes: “We don’t have to imagine what Trump would do with wartime powers. He's already doing it, and U.S. citizens could be next.”

🎥NEWS TO MEET YA: Meet RSBN’s Brian Glenn, a man of contradiction and conviction.

🎥I hate my phone… so I got rid of it (Eddy Burbank). I once gave up my smart phone for a few months, it didn’t end well. Imagine giving up internet, too, like my pal Chris Moody has. Couldn’t do it. But it’s worth thinking about how much time we spend in this place.

What just happened? Marc from Long Island Watch on how tariffs could destroy his business (and many others.)

COMMENTS! My daily version of Overtime didn’t have a comments section. The weekend edition does. Come on in, but remember the rule: We’re looking for two of the three in: “Kind, necessary, and true.”

