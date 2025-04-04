Playback speed
MAGA Hero Russell Brand Charged With Rape and Sexual Assault in the UK

Jonathan V. Last
and
Will Sommer
Apr 04, 2025
JVL and Will Sommer share their takes on new charges against Russell Brand, including multiple counts of sexual assault in the UK. They discuss how Brand’s shift from entertainer to spiritual conservative figure fits a broader pattern of public figures seeking refuge in right-wing circles amid scandal and question the sincerity of such transformations. What’s behind MAGA’s readiness to defend accused predators, and why does Brand’s “faith” look suspiciously convenient?

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

