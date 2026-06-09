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Trump’s UFC White House Stunt Could Be Illegal

Sam Stein's avatar
Sam Stein
Jun 09, 2026
∙ Paid

Sam Stein went on MS Now to give his take on the lawsuit trying to stop Donald Trump’s planned UFC event at the White House, the legal questions surrounding it, and why it’s yet another example of Trump blurring the line between public office and private interests. His longtime ally Dana White is involved, Trump holds a financial stake in UFC’s parent company, it's on federal property, and they're having it be a nationally televised by another Trump ally. Then, Sam dives into a new report on FBI Director Kash Patel’s continuing search for evidence of a supposed “deep state” conspiracy against Trump. Why are prosecutors leaving? Why do investigations keep coming up empty?

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