Trump’s U.N. Speech Was a Global Embarrassment

Andrew Egger's avatar
Sarah Longwell's avatar
Andrew Egger
and
Sarah Longwell
Sep 23, 2025
∙ Paid
7
1
Sarah Longwell and Andrew Egger take on Trump’s speech at the U.N. General Assembly, where he ranted about migration, claimed credit for ending wars, and demanded a Nobel Peace Prize. They unpack the hypocrisy of his trafficking claims, the bombing of Venezuelan boats, and his obsession with petty grievances—from broken escalators to marble floors—while world leaders sat in silence.

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

