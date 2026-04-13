Trump’s Weird DoorDash Stunt Backfires

Andrew Egger and Catherine Rampell break down Donald Trump’s bizarre McDonald’s DoorDash photo op at the White House, meant to highlight his “no tax on tips” policy. What starts as an economic messaging push quickly goes off the rails when Trump presses a DoorDash driver on her vote and veers into culture war territory. They also dig into what Democrats can learn from this kind of populist messaging and the risks of trying to copy it without losing the plot on good policy.



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