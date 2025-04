Cam is joined by Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia to discuss what’s happening with the left after Donald Trump’s win, and what the path forward is. Plus, they discuss why the character of Superman is an inspiring figure in both their lives, and what they hope from James Gunn’s latest adaptation this summer.

