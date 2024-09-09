Recently in The Bulwark:

Overtime is for everyone. If you’re a subscriber: thank you. If you’re not, there’s no better time to subscribe to Bulwark+ than today. If you like today’s issue, you can share this newsletter with someone you think would value it.

CATHY YOUNG: Tucker Carlson and the Beer Hall Putz

Tucker Carlson during 2022 FOX Nation Patriot Awards at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on November 17, 2022 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

WHO KNEW THAT TUCKER CARLSON, of all people, would turn out to be a uniter in our hopelessly polarized age? Yet the former Fox News pundit-turned-X podcaster has briefly succeeded in bringing together practically the entire political spectrum, from MSNBC to the Free Beacon, in outrage at one of his recent episodes: a two-hour interview with amateur “historian” Darryl Cooper. Cooper argued, among other things, that Winston Churchill was the true warmongering villain of World War II while Adolf Hitler basically just wanted peace. Well, peace and “an acceptable solution to the Jewish problem,” as he later clarified on Twitter.

READ THE REST.

THE INEVITABLE CHAOS OCCASIONED by the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling manufacturing immunity for presidents who commit crimes using their official power under Article II of the Constitution has officially begun. On Friday, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan held her first post-immunity ruling hearing in the criminal case in which Donald J. Trump is the sole defendant on charges relating to a massive conspiracy to overturn the election results and to obstruct the official proceedings in Congress on January 6th. On the docket was the issue of what to do about the SCOTUS majority’s decision, which created a multi-tiered test for determining what evidence, if any, can play a role in that prosecution given that Trump was still president during the ten weeks from November 2020 to January 2021 outlined in the indictment.

READ THE REST.

🎥 PODCASTS AND VIDEOS 🎧

Did you know? Bulwark+ members can listen to an ad-free version of these podcasts on the player of their choice.

Learn more at Bulwark+ Podcast FAQ .

📣 Bulwark+ members can now listen to ad-free podcasts on Spotify! Learn more here.

THERE’S A PROMISE DONALD TRUMP keeps making on the campaign trail that every reporter who interviews him—and the moderators of Tuesday night’s debate, David Muir and Linsey Davis of ABC News—should question him about: that he will pardon convicted January 6th criminals. He repeated this pledge over the weekend, in a two-hour rant in Wisconsin on Saturday.

READ THE REST.

SARAH LONGWELL: The Case for Staying Optimistic About Harris

Yesterday’s New York Times/Siena poll was the first major poll in a while to show Vice President Kamala Harris trailing disgraced former President Donald Trump. This poll may have surprised some Democrats and sent them into panic. It shouldn’t have. I’ve conducted nearly a dozen focus groups with swing and persuadable voters since Harris became the nominee and in those conversations it’s been clear that the fact remains that the VP has work to do with these folks. More than that, if you look at the numbers and talk to these people, it’s evident that Harris has room to win them over; Trump far less so. Let me explain.

READ THE REST.

🚨OVERTIME🚨

Happy Monday! And thanks to all of you who sent notes about my family medical emergency. As I said, all is fine, but while I was sad to miss the TribFest panels (linked above), family’s gotta come first. Cincinnati’s #1 billing in children’s hospitals does live up to the hype.

The Browns got the pest… they deserved. Jimmy Haslam should sell the team. (Rooster)

Join us tomorrow night! We’ll be watching the debate with a livestream featuring Sarah, A.B., Sam, and JVL.

Jesse Melton III, RIP… Will Selber remembers his friend.

A legend, lost… James Earl Jones, dead at 93 (Rolling Stone)

Rumors about an Ohio town… show the scale of the right-wing bubble (WaPo 🎁)

The Condits are back in the news… In a very NSFW way (Politico)

Officers on trial: Examining the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, a CNN special investigation.

Bittersweet memories… Remembering The Verve in pictures.

Stopping the Steal… Coming 9/17 to HBO. A must watch.

The Cases of January 6… A deep dive by The Associated Press.

The Afterlife of Donald Trump… At home at Mar-a-Lago, the presidential hopeful contemplates miracles, his campaign, and his formidable new opponent. (Olivia Nuzzi, NYMag)

The Prince We Never Knew… A revealing new documentary could redefine our understanding of the pop icon. But you will probably never get to see it. (NYT 🎁)

Among the Idlers… New York created a program that let citizens earn money by reporting polluters. Then it went to war with them. (Curbed)

Proud to be… A Kamala Man, the uncensored Nick Offerman version.

An au pair, a husband’s affair… and a double homicide (WaPo 🎁)

Wild one-star Google reviews… of the Gateway Arch (KTVI)

Tech support questions? Email members@thebulwark.com. Questions for me? Respond to this message.

—30—

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.