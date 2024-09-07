The Bulwark
Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
Will Rogers and the American Spirit
0:00
-38:34

Will Rogers and the American Spirit

Steven Watts on his new book, 'Citizen Cowboy.'
Sonny Bunch
Sep 07, 2024
Share
Transcript
Will Rogers (photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

This week I talked to Steven Watts about his new book, Citizen Cowboy: Will Rogers and the American People. Rogers was a fascinating figure, one who straddled America’s status as a largely agrarian, frontier-expanding nation to the more urban, cosmopolitan nation we have today. He helped people manage the cultural change with his humor and became one of the most famous (and beloved) men in America by riding the new mass media wave and gently sticking it to politicians of all stripes. If you want to learn more about Rogers, make sure to check out Steven’s book. And if you enjoyed this episode, share it with a friend!

Share

0 Comments
The Bulwark
Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
Audio
Sonny Bunch on movies, technology, and understanding the next Hollywood
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Sonny Bunch
Recent Episodes
John Magary on the Art of Editing
  Sonny Bunch
The Social Media Trap for Teens
  Sonny Bunch
Disney's Future Is the Past
  Sonny Bunch
Brad Thor's World of Intrigue
  Sonny Bunch
Documenting the Rise of Nazism
  Sonny Bunch
Ryan Faughnder on Paramount's Big Changes
  Sonny Bunch
Jennifer Esposito on 'Fresh Kills'
  Sonny Bunch