This week I talked to Steven Watts about his new book, Citizen Cowboy: Will Rogers and the American People. Rogers was a fascinating figure, one who straddled America’s status as a largely agrarian, frontier-expanding nation to the more urban, cosmopolitan nation we have today. He helped people manage the cultural change with his humor and became one of the most famous (and beloved) men in America by riding the new mass media wave and gently sticking it to politicians of all stripes. If you want to learn more about Rogers, make sure to check out Steven’s book. And if you enjoyed this episode, share it with a friend!
Will Rogers and the American Spirit
Steven Watts on his new book, 'Citizen Cowboy.'
Sep 07, 2024
