Unlearning Their Hermit-ness (with Tim Miller)

A new Focus Group
Sarah Longwell
and
Tim Miller
May 18, 2024
2024's college graduates started their college careers with COVID, and ended them with encampments on most of their campuses. The Bulwark's Tim Miller joins Sarah to discuss how America's youth have dealt with a turbulent few years, how they view the recent protests on their campuses, and their thoughts on November's election.

Join Sarah, Tim and JVL for a live show on June 21 in Denver. Tickets are on sale now at TheBulwark.com/events.

Watch, listen or leave a comment for this edition of The Focus Group. Bulwark+ members can access ad-free editions of this and all Bulwark shows at TheBulwark.com/listen. Ad-supported versions are available on the site and wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube with video.

Sarah Longwell has conducted hundreds of hours of focus groups all across the country. She and a series of guests take you behind the glass to hear real focus group participants. Unfiltered, uncompromising, unexpected—The Focus Group is a look into what the average voter thinks about politics, policy, and current events.
