Unlearning Their Hermit-ness (with Tim Miller)

2024's college graduates started their college careers with COVID, and ended them with encampments on most of their campuses. The Bulwark's Tim Miller joins Sarah to discuss how America's youth have dealt with a turbulent few years, how they view the recent protests on their campuses, and their thoughts on November's election.

Leave a comment

Join Sarah, Tim and JVL for a live show on June 21 in Denver. Tickets are on sale now at TheBulwark.com/events.

Watch, listen or leave a comment for this edition of The Focus Group. Bulwark+ members can access ad-free editions of this and all Bulwark shows at TheBulwark.com/listen. Ad-supported versions are available on the site and wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube with video.