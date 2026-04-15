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What Finally Broke Orbán’s Grip (w/ David Pressman)

William Kristol's avatar
William Kristol
Apr 15, 2026
∙ Paid

Former U.S. Ambassador to Hungary David Pressman joins Bill Kristol to discuss the stunning defeat of Viktor Orbán and what it reveals about how strongman systems actually fall. They explore how an anti-corruption message, not culture war fights, cut through and built a real movement. The conversation also digs into what American leaders can learn as they confront the rise of Trump-style politics.

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