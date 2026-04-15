What Finally Broke Orbán’s Grip (w/ David Pressman)

Former U.S. Ambassador to Hungary David Pressman joins Bill Kristol to discuss the stunning defeat of Viktor Orbán and what it reveals about how strongman systems actually fall. They explore how an anti-corruption message, not culture war fights, cut through and built a real movement. The conversation also digs into what American leaders can learn as they confront the rise of Trump-style politics.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.