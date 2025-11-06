The Bulwark

What It Was Like To Face Off Against Nancy Pelosi (w/ Barbara Comstock)

Sam Stein's avatar
Jonathan Cohn's avatar
Sam Stein
and
Jonathan Cohn
Nov 06, 2025
∙ Paid

Sam Stein, Jonathan Cohn, and former Congresswoman Barbara Comstock take on Nancy Pelosi’s retirement—her unmatched record as Speaker, her behind-the-scenes power, and what her exit means for the Democratic Party.

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

This post is for paid subscribers

