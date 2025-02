Ben Stiller joins Tim Miller to guess who several of his iconic characters, and Severance employees at the Lumon office, would have voted for in 2024.

Watch the full episode

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+Live is home to short videos, livestreams and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left-hand side of the player to toggle to audio.