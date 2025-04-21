Playback speed
Why Is Kristi Noem Carrying Around $3,000 In Cash?

Tim Miller
and
Sam Stein
Apr 21, 2025
Tim Miller and Sam Stein discuss the bizarre theft of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's purse containing $3,000 cash, a passport, and a DHS badge. How did this happen with Secret Service protection around? And what's the real story behind carrying so much cash?

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s bag, including $3,000 in cash, is stolen from DC restaurant

How Corey Lewandowski Became Kristi Noem’s Gatekeeper at DHS

The MAGA Trashiest Police Report in History

