Why Is Kristi Noem Carrying Around $3,000 In Cash?

Tim Miller and Sam Stein discuss the bizarre theft of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's purse containing $3,000 cash, a passport, and a DHS badge. How did this happen with Secret Service protection around? And what's the real story behind carrying so much cash?

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s bag, including $3,000 in cash, is stolen from DC restaurant

How Corey Lewandowski Became Kristi Noem’s Gatekeeper at DHS

The MAGA Trashiest Police Report in History

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.