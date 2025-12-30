The Bulwark

Why is Mark Cuban Working To Cut Drug Prices?

Jonathan Cohn's avatar
Jonathan Cohn
Dec 30, 2025
∙ Paid

Mark Cuban joins Jonathan Cohn to give his take on why America’s healthcare system is broken and what it would take to fix it. Cuban breaks down prescription drug pricing, the role of PBMs, and how his Cost Plus Drug Company is making medications affordable for millions. Cuban also weighs in on system reforms, transparency, and whether U.S. healthcare can ever work for everyone.

