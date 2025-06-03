The Bulwark

Don Gates
There is a reason why folks like Ross Vought and Leonard Leo have such tremendous influence in the Trump Administration. It's because, for all the cult believes Trump is some indefatigable champion of the forgotten man who works ceaselessly on their behalf all hours of the day, in reality, Trump is an indolent ignoramus who is content to outsource every bit of work and cognitive overhead required of the job of the presidency. Vought said he would make all the personnel decisions so Trump wouldn't have to, and that's a great deal to someone as stupid and lazy as Trump. It was why anyone who found credible Trump's disavowals of Project 2025 during the campaign is a person who hasn't been paying attention. Leo offered Trump vetted judicial candidates by the dozens; Trump had to do nothing but bask in the credit of appointing hundreds of judges. No work, lots of adulation, an irresistible deal for a lazy narcissist who really wants people to think that he's actually working very hard. The degree to which so many people seem to have no idea who Trump really is, a lazy, corrupt, ignorant, corner-cutting, cheating sleazebag, it's really hard to navigate a world with this many willfully blind people.

We are still the frogs, and the pot is boiling. The fact that as a collective, people are just going about their days, and the Democrats in power are just business as usual tells me that we aren’t even on the ice, much less skating to where the puck is.

We truly still DO NOT GET IT.

I hope we will, but given the media echo chamber going all in on “both sides” (looking at you JAKE!), and the actual, pure disinformation and propaganda from the right, I’m not feeling optimistic today.

