Everyone -- especially the President of the United States -- must face accountability for their crimes. In today's episode of George Conway Explains It All, which was recorded live in Washington, DC, George and Sarah break down what's happening in the New York case against Trump.
Why Trump WON'T Escape the NY Conviction
Why Trump WON'T Escape the NY Conviction
Live from Washington, DC!
May 16, 2024
George Conway Explains It All
Sarah Longwell (not a lawyer) needs George Conway (super-lawyer) to explain the ins and outs of Trump’s legal cases. With every update, argument, ruling, and procedural twist and turn, listen to George explain what it means and why it matters.
George Conway
