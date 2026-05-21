Why Trump’s Favorite Shoe Company Is Fighting the White House (w/ Thomas Florsheim Jr.)

Catherine Rampell is joined by Thomas Florsheim Jr., whose company makes the president’s favorite shoe brand, to discuss what Trump’s tariff agenda has meant for his business. From skyrocketing import costs to supply-chain chaos to millions paid in tariffs, Thomas explains why reshoring production to the United States still doesn’t make economic sense. He describes the scramble to move manufacturing between countries, the hidden costs businesses face from constant policy uncertainty, and why his company ultimately sued the federal government over the tariffs.



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