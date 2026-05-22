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Ask JVL: On AI, Iran War, Populism and Should Sarah Run for the Senate?

Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Jasmine M. Green's avatar
Jonathan V. Last and Jasmine M. Green
May 22, 2026
∙ Paid

Jasmine poses Triad readers’ questions to JVL: How can we stop Trump's slush fund? Will AI discourse dominate the 2028 campaign? Why does Trump keep turning down Iran's proposals to end the war? What is the true definition of populism? All that and more (like whether JVL thinks his best friend, Sarah Longwell, should run for Senate in Pennsylvania) in this week’s mailbag.

To preview all the questions JVL and Jasmine tackle this week or read the transcript, check out the accompanying Triad newsletter. Join the community conversation in the Triad comments.

Triad Comments

Cath up on previous editions of the Triad Mailbag here.

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