Todd Blanche Thinks You’re Dumb Enough to Believe Him

Will Saletan gives his take on Todd Blanche’s embarrassing performance as Donald Trump’s acting Attorney General, and why his public defenses of the administration keep collapsing under scrutiny. From reviving debunked 2020 election claims to arguing that indictments themselves are proof of guilt, except when it comes to Trump, Blanche repeatedly finds himself trying to justify glaring double standards in real time. Will walks through Blanche’s interviews, the James Comey indictment, Trump’s public pressure on DOJ leadership, and how the Justice Department is shaped by loyalty to Trump rather than consistent legal principles.

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