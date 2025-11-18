Why Your THC Seltzer Might Be Illegal Next Year (w/ Natalie Fertig)

Red states built up a massive hemp industry and the vote by Congress to reopen the government suddenly set up a deadline to shut it all down. Tim Miller is joined by Politico’s Natalie Fertig as they take on the strange coalition forming to save THC seltzers and how Sens. Mitch McConnell, Ted Cruz, and Rand Paul ended up on opposite sides of the issue.



