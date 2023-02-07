The Bulwark

Across the Movie Aisle
Will Netflix's Effort to Cut Off Password-Sharing Backfire?

Plus: Is 'Women Talking' worth listening to?
Feb 07, 2023
This week, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark) and Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post)* discussed Netflix’s plan to crack down on password sharing. It’s a fun story because there are lots of tiny violins to break out: not only for the people who think they should get something for nothing but also Netflix itself, for allowing/encouraging this behavior for so long. Then Alyssa and Sonny discuss Women Talking, the best picture nominee. Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ on Friday for our bonus episode ranking the streaming channels. And if you enjoyed this episode, share it with a friend!

*Sadly, Peter Suderman (Reason) is out; he’ll be back next week.

