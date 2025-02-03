Playback speed
Will Saletan and Scott Lincicome: A Crime Boss Has Taken Over

Tim Miller
and
Will Saletan
Feb 03, 2025
The president of the United States is putting his Jan 6 accomplices in charge of the Justice Department and the FBI, and clearing out any officials who would be willing to investigate the administration. It's anti-democratic, it's a coup, and it's allowing Elon and his 20-something DOGE buddies to act with impunity as they illegally access classified information and the Treasury's payment system. Meanwhile, the White House can't even get its messaging straight on the tariffs as they sabotage our relationship with allies in the process. Plus, the ethnic scapegoating continues and the Dems at the DNC go all Portlandia when they need to be fighting the aspiring authoritarians.

Will Saletan and Scott Lincicome join Tim Miller.

show notes
Tim's interview with J.J. McCullough on Canada's retaliatory tariffs

