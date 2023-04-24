The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Will Saletan: How Many Coups Do You Have to Attempt?
0:00
-41:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Bulwark

Will Saletan: How Many Coups Do You Have to Attempt?

Ad-Free Version
Charlie Sykes's avatar
Will Saletan's avatar
Charlie Sykes
and
Will Saletan
Apr 24, 2023
∙ Paid
30
Share

Trump's negative poll numbers are not high enough, Alito couldn't get other justices to go off the cliff with him, and DeSantis can't stop bossing companies around. Plus, hyper-identity politics in the literary world, and the escalation beyond the Second Amendment. Will Saletan is back with Charlie Sykes for Charlie and Will Monday.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture