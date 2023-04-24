Trump's negative poll numbers are not high enough, Alito couldn't get other justices to go off the cliff with him, and DeSantis can't stop bossing companies around. Plus, hyper-identity politics in the literary world, and the escalation beyond the Second Amendment. Will Saletan is back with Charlie Sykes for Charlie and Will Monday.
Will Saletan: How Many Coups Do You Have to Attempt?
Apr 24, 2023
The Bulwark Podcast
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
