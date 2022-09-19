The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Will Saletan: Nice Little Democracy You Got There
Will Saletan: Nice Little Democracy You Got There

Charlie Sykes
Sep 19, 2022
Trump hosted a Q extravaganza, DeSantis won't let anyone else be more cruel than him, Lindsey keeps pushing his abortion ban pitch, and the risk of polling errors. Will Saletan is back with Charlie Sykes for Charlie and Will Monday.

The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Charlie Sykes
